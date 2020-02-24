Georgia Northwestern Technical College, or GNTC, is looking to activities in 2020 to continue to help students succeed.
One priority will be growing business and industry partnerships through credit and non-credit programs, supporting the college’s mission of workforce development, and meeting the changing job needs.
Another priority will be to increase the work-based learning programs, such as apprenticeships and internships.
Partnering with community organizations focused on the adult population without a GED® or high school diploma will increase the awareness of GNTC’s adult education programs. GNTC has non-credit adult education courses available to the public.
Based on company input, GNTC’s Office of Economic Development is developing continuing education courses that will offer technical skills training in basic electrical, basic motor controls and basic PLC programming that will provide employers with the opportunity to up-skill their existing workforce while offering the flexibility to accommodate their work schedule.
GNTC would like to increase the number of dual enrollment students completing occupational courses and then transitioning from the secondary school to GNTC following high school graduation.
Continuing to partner and support the College and Career Academies within GNTC’s nine-county service area remains a priority. With the recent announcement of the Catoosa County School System’s From HERE to CAREER! Academy’s grant award through the Technical College System of Georgia, GNTC now partners with six academies across northwest Georgia.
GNTC will also assist the Walker Launch program, located on the GNTC Walker County Campus, with exploring the option of applying for the next College and Career Academy Grant.
The new Whitfield Murray Campus expansion has enabled GNTC to add new programs, expand existing programs and also include a Flooring Production Training Center. GNTC held its first classes in the building this past August. With the opening of the new building, GNTC is excited to offer three new programs.
♦ The Automation Engineering Technology program prepares students to design, implement, commission and troubleshoot various automated industrial processes.
♦ The Diesel Equipment Technology program emphasizes a combination of truck or heavy equipment repair theory and practical application necessary for successful employment.
♦ The Flooring Production Operator and Technician technical certificate programs provide training in the operation, basic maintenance and set-up of industrial equipment used in flooring manufacturing. These introductory programs also provide an overview of the flooring industry.
GNTC seeks to maintain a stable enrollment. Over the last few years, GNTC has implemented new practices, or enhanced current practices, to provide a greater focus on student success. These practices involve a team approach, which relies on a cross-section of personnel from multiple departments of the college.
GNTC received a $2.1 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education called the Strengthening Institutions Program to improve academic quality, institutional management and fiscal responsibility. This five-year grant is assisting in increasing the utilization of telepresence equipment to meet the instructional needs of our students at the campus location most convenient for our students.
The grant also allowed for the addition of student success coaches, who provide assistance in reaching out to students, meeting with incoming students, and determining any support services needed to remove barriers to completion.
GNTC has campuses in Catoosa, Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties. GNTC dedicated to serving the technical education and training needs of its nine-county service area and strives to be accessible, affordable and aligned with the employers in northwest Georgia.