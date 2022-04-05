AUGUSTA — Jerry Pate is a proud Georgian.
The former U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur champion was born in Macon, while his business — Jerry Pate Turf & Irrigation, Inc. — is based in Atlanta. At 68 years old, Pate said coming to Augusta National Golf Club is still one of his favorite weeks of the year.
“I’m a true Southerner,” he said. “My dad came here when he was 7. My grandfather brought him here to watch Horton Smith win the very first Masters (then called the Augusta National Invitational Tournament).
The one area where Pate may be a little grumpy is the football field. As an alum of the University of Alabama, he still wishes a certain football game from January had a different result.
“I’m happy for (Georgia coach) Kirby (Smart),” Pate said. “We were a little banged-up, but Georgia won, and deservedly so.”
Pate, who won his U.S. Open at Atlanta Athletic Club in 1976, also had some success in the Masters. He played in it seven times, with the first coming in 1975 after winning the U.S. Amateur while a senior at Alabama.
Pate then played six straight years as a professional from 1977-1982. He finished sixth or better in his last three appearances, including a tie for third in his final appearance. Shoulder injuries derailed his career after that.
Pate is one of many former major champions who make the trek to Augusta every year for the tournament. Winners of the U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship have an exemption into the Masters for five years. Once they are no longer exempt, they become honorary invitees, along with U.S. Amateur champions.
In addition to Pate, already seen on the grounds this week have been former U.S. Open champion Curtis Strange, former PGA champion Steve Elkington, former U.S. Amateur champion Steve Melnick, with many others expected. It used to be the honorary invitees had all the privileges offered to players in the field and past champions — including the ability to play practice rounds, use the practice facilities and play in the Par 3 tournament — but that changed a few years ago.
In 2017, Augusta National changed the rules for the honorary invitees. It still extends its welcome with two clubhouse badges, a $1,000 honorarium and a yearly gift, but they are no longer allowed to play practice rounds or play in the Par 3 because the fields had become too crowded.
For Pate, that is disappointing, but it also good in an odd way.
Unless the club opens the Par 3 tournament up again, Pate will remain the only honorary invitee to ever win the event. He won in 2005 to capture the crystal vase at age 52.
Pate still has an opportunity to play Augusta National every now and then. He said he is invited back to play with members, and when he does play, he plays from the members’ tees.
“It’s gotten way too long for me to play from back there (on the champions tees),” Pate said.
Pate also marveled at the changes the course continues to make to keep up with technology.
“I remember, in 1982, me and (Craig) Stadler both drove it over the bunker on No. 1, and we had sand wedge into the green,” Pate said. “That’s when the tees were up there (pointing some 60 yards in front of where they are now.)”
This year, the par-4 11th hole was lengthened to 520 yards and the right side of the fairway was reconfigured, eliminating some of the trees. The club also lengthened the 15th hole, moving the tee behind the 10th green to stretch it to 550 yards, and it flattened the fairway in the landing area to try to bring the hole back to a true risk-reward par-5.
For Pate, who has come to the Masters for 48 straight years, the changes are another master stroke in an effort to keep the course the way it is intended to be played.
“They always make wonderful improvements,” Pate said. “The Augusta campus is like nothing in the world. I have yet to see a change that wasn’t a great improvement.”