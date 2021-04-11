The Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival is among the numerous events that have become more ... accessible ... during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Blairsville event is being held virtually this year so it can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home, or even at a backyard barbecue.
Internationally known storytellers and regional favorites will be sharing their art and expertise in a series of online sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Ticketholders who can't make it those dates will have 30 days to delight in the stories and songs at their convenience.
Traditional and contemporary stories, children’s events, and workshops will be headlined by featured artists Elizabeth Ellis, Diane Ferlatte, Megan Hicks, Tim Lowry, and Antonio Rocha.
Stories and music also will be presented from regional favorites Kanute Rarey, The Pressley Girls, Matthew Tooni, Judy Baker, David Petty, Jess Willis, and Cayce Terrell.
Some of the festival’s storytelling sessions will be recordings made especially for GMSF 2021. Other storytelling sessions, all of the workshops, and the Q&A session will be presented live online.
"We hope you will find joy, hope, and laughter as you participate in this year’s virtual events through our festival platform on Expo Pass," spokesperson Ruth Looper said in a release.
The cost is $10 per household for the full festival and, as always, tickets are free for teachers and students.
Tickets, along with more information about each event, are available on the website GaMountainStoryfest.org. The festival also has a Facebook page.