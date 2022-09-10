Georgia's Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia’s State Capitol in Atlanta

 Contributed

Georgia’s film industry took off after the General Assembly significantly strengthened the state income tax credit for movie and TV productions in 2008.

The industry’s annual economic impact has soared from a relatively paltry $242 million the year before lawmakers upped the ante on the credit to $4.4 billion last year.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In