Georgia's Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia's State Capitol in Atlanta

 Contributed

The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget Thursday after a debate over whether to restore full funding to Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship program.

The budget, which passed 167-1, now moves to the state Senate. It would increase spending by $2.2 billion – or 7.4% – over the fiscal 2023 budget the General Assembly adopted last spring.

