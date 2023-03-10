Georgia Highlands College

Georgia Highlands College is adding four new sports to a growing list of competitive league sports now available to new and current students.

Forming teams include men’s soccer, women’s volleyball, cross country and cheerleading. Basketball and eSports were also recently added.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In