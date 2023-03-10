Although these teams will not compete in a Varsity Division, players will bring their talent to a statewide competition with teams across the university system where they will play against other colleges in competitive leagues and contend for regional and national championships across the state and region.
Student Engagement Coordinator Clifton Puckett said the teams will be part of a number of organizations, including the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA), the National Club Basketball Association (NCBBA) and the Southeast Collegiate Soccer Alliance.
GHC’s new competitive sports are being touted as “perfect for those who recently competed in high school, on travel sports teams or on competitive leagues of any kind,” and the program promises to help players “build leadership, communication, decision-making and team skills while earning a college degree.”
GHC is currently recruiting high school seniors to take part in an upcoming “Talent Showcase” on April 16 in Cartersville (Cartersville Site 5441 Hwy. 20 NE Cartersville, GA) and on April 23 in Rome (Floyd Campus 3175 Cedartown Hwy. Rome, GA).
At a GHC Talent Showcase, players will display their skills and perform skill tests for the team they are most interested in, which will include drills with the coaches and scrimmage matches. Additionally, new students can speak with the admissions team about the application process and learn more about financial aid and scholarships. Food will be provided, and all participants will also receive a free shirt during the event.
Visit leaguesports.highlands.edu to learn more about the new competitive sports program and register for an upcoming Talent Showcase.
Learn more about Division Sports in basketball, baseball and softball at Georgia Highlands College by visiting GHCchargers.com.