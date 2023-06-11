Forty new names are set to be inducted later this year in the second class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place Oct. 21 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The first Hall of Fame class was held last year at the same location.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In