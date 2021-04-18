After a series of injuries between last season and spring practices left some of Georgia’s leading receivers sidelined, less experienced wideouts had to step up to fill their spots on Saturday.
Head coach Kirby Smart was impressed with the receivers’ performances. Smart said he expected many wideouts to participate as passing plays run less of a risk of injury.
“We didn’t have all our arsenal out there in terms of wideouts, but the ones that were out there, I thought they competed really well,” Smart said.
Adonai Mitchell, one of Georgia’s 16 early enrollees, led the Red team in receptions and passing yardage. He accounted for 105 yards over seven passes, one of which was completed for a touchdown.
After a slow start from the freshman, the Red team quarterback JT Daniels connected with Mitchell for the first time in a 13-yard completion in the second quarter.
The Red team finished off the second quarter with a 24-yard pass from Daniels to Mitchell into the end zone, placing the Red team ahead of the Black team, 14-10.
Mitchell’s second half was quieter than his first. He had one reception in each of the last two quarters and was responsible for a false start in the third quarter.
Daniels looked to connect with Mitchell in a total of 12 of his 41 pass attempts. Six of Daniels’ passes to Mitchell were completed.
“All spring, Adonai competed really well,” Smart said. “He’s a competitor, and he makes plays down the field. For a guy who just enrolled … I thought he did a really good job.”
Junior Kearis Jackson finished with 36 receptions in the 2020 season and was expected to remain at the top of Georgia’s receivers for his third season as a Bulldog.
As one of the few veterans at the wideout position, Jackson said he wanted to be a leader to his team.
“Some of my main goals are to be a leader and be there for my teammates,” Jackson said. “Knowing that I’m not only pushing myself but pushing the ones around me.”
Jackson recorded four receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown for the Red team.
In the second quarter, Stetson Bennett’s 29-yard pass completion to Jackson put the Red team within 2 yards of scoring their first touchdown of the game.
With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Daniels connected with Jackson for a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Also notable from the Red team was James Cook, who finished the game with 61 yards through six completions. His 38-yard catch in the third quarter from Daniels later produced a touchdown.
Senior Demetris Robertson recorded Georgia’s third touchdown and was responsible for four receptions and 88 yards.
The Black team’s wide receivers included juniors Jaylen Johnson and Steven Peterson.
Johnson produced two receptions, one of which was caught for a touchdown. With seconds left in the game, quarterback Carson Beck found Johnson in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass, recording the last score of the afternoon.
Peterson had four completions for 60 yards. His longest reception was a 19-yard pass from Black team quarterback Jackson Muschamp in the third quarter.
Smart said that he regularly leaves G-Day feeling confident about his wide receivers, but between new players and veterans returning, he expects high performance in the fall.
“It’s going to be a really good competition come fall when we’re at 100 percent health at the wide receiver position,” Smart said. “Some of the guys that got all of these opportunities this spring have really stepped up.”