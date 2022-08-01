'Blue Bayou' filming continues around Rome

The last fiscal year was another record-setter for the film industry in Georgia.

Film and television productions spent $4.4 billion in the Peach State in fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. That’s up from the previous record of $4 billion set in fiscal 2021.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

