The numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health at noon Tuesday show 1,026 confirmed cases now in Georgia, which is up from 800 at 7 p.m. Monday. Deaths in the state of Georgia went from 26 reported at 7 p.m. Monday to 32 cases Tuesday at noon.
Gordon County Emergency Management Directory Courtney Taylor said Gordon County now has seven confirmed cases. He also said to remember that cases are assigned to each county by the patient's residence, not where they were tested.
Nearby, Bartow County's total climbed to 75, while Floyd County's number was 11.
Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
- Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
- If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
- If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
- If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
- Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the DPH, this week's significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories. These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time.
The DPH is providing twice-daily updates, at noon and 7 p.m. To see the latest numbers for Gordon and the state, visit www.CalhounTimes.com or go to the Georgia Department of Public Health's website.