DALLAS — “Turn around.” That’s what driver Jack Shultz said he felt God tell him after he drove past New Hope First Baptist Church’s drive-thru prayer ministry on a recent Saturday.

Shultz explained that he was in a hurry but asked God to put it on his heart if he should stop for prayer, and he believes God responded.

Founded in Washington, D.C., in 1822 by legendary Baptist leader Luther Rice, The Christian Index is the nation’s oldest continuously published religious newspaper.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In