ATLANTA - A record number of Georgians – over 846,000 – signed up for health insurance for 2023 under the Affordable Care Act during the latest open enrollment period, which ended on Sunday, Jan. 15.

That’s about 8% of the state’s population, and at least 145,000 more than signed up for the program last year.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

