A generator and several tools were recently stolen from a home on Ga. 151 (Alabama Highway) in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred in the 7200 block of Alabama Highway just after 10 a.m. on March 9.
The victim told police he left his home for a while, but that while he was gone a neighbor alerted him that someone was on the property.
The neighbor reported that a white male suspect had backed a vehicle into the driveway near the home and made off with multiple items, reports show.
The neighbor said the suspect took several plumbing tools from the victim’s parked vehicle before entering a storage building.
While in the storage building, the suspect stole an 8,000-watt Rigid generator and an Echo electric weed eater, reports show.
In total, the victim estimated the value of the items to be in the $5,400 range.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Moore with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.