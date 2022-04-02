The Heritage Generals earned their first Region 7-AAAA sweep of the 2022 season last week by taking Game 1 over Ridgeland at home last Tuesday before sweeping a doubleheader from the Panthers Friday night in Rossville.
HERITAGE 10, RIDGELAND 0
Cannon Stafford mashed a solo homer on the very first swing of Game 1 for the Generals. He finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
J.C. Armour had three RBIs, while Brady Chandler and Gage Shaver each went 2 for 3. Chandler knocked in two runs and Shaver plated one, while additional RBIs were recorded by Zach Barrett and Maddox Henry.
Barrett pitched all five innings, scattering three hits and two walks and finishing with five strikeouts.
For Ridgeland, Dakota Stone, Hayden Brewer and Chris Maddeaux all singled to account for the Panthers’ three hits.
Curtis Wells, Christian Duke, Eli Massey and Hunter Medrano all saw time on the mound. They combined to give up eight earned runs on 11 hits and six walks with two strikeouts in four innings.
HERITAGE 17, RIDGELAND 4
The visitors led 8-4 after four complete innings, but erupted for nine runs in the top of the fifth to break the game open. Shaver had a huge game, going 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and five RBIs.
Barrett had a double, scored three times and drove in two, while Henry had a hit and two RBIs.
Armour pitched the first 3.1 innings. He gave up three earned runs on one hit, though he walked seven batters and struck out five. Jonathan Glover was extremely sharp in relief, recording all five outs via strikes and allowing just one hit.
The Panthers got a double and an RBI from Wells, a single and an RBI from Hudson Couch, and an RBI from Aiden McGill.
Ethan Waters pitched four innings and took the loss. He gave up five earned runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
HERITAGE 18, RIDGELAND 2
The nightcap saw the Generals lead 2-1 after four innings. However, they would score five in the fifth to gain some breathing room before putting up 11 runs in the top of the sixth to win going away.
Chandler had a big game at the plate and on the mound. The sophomore went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while also striking out eight batters in five innings to get the win. He gave up two hits and two walks, while the two runs he allowed were unearned.
Max Owens had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Armour had one hit, scored twice and knocked in three. Barrett had two hits and three RBIs. Henry also drove in a pair of runs, as did Eli Totherow, who also scored three times. Stafford had two hits and one RBI, while Shaver picked up one final RBI.
Garrison May pitched the final inning in relief. He allowed one hit and struck out two.
Ridgeland got singles from Maddeaux, Austyn Acuff and Dakota Leonard, while Brewer took the loss. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings of work, finishing with four strikeouts.
Heritage (14-7, 7-2) was scheduled to begin a three-game series with Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday afternoon in Tunnel Hill, while Ridgeland (6-10, 2-7) was slated to open a three-game set at Central-Carroll on Tuesday of this week.