The Heritage Generals managed just one win in last week’s three-game Region 7-AAAA series against Pickens, salvaging the final game of the series on Friday night.
PICKENS 5, HERITAGE 1
The Generals collected just one run on four hits last Tuesday night and lost in Jasper in the series opener.
The only tally of the night for the visitors came in the top of the sixth inning. Brady Chandler, Max Owens and Gage Shaver all singled before Chandler raced home on an RBI-groundout by J.C. Armour, who also had the only other hit of the game for Heritage.
Zach Barrett pitched five solid innings, giving up five hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Only two of the runs he allowed were earned as the defense committed three errors on the night.
Jonathan Glover worked an inning of relief, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
PICKENS 6, HERITAGE 4
The Dragons put up four runs in the top of the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader in Boynton on Friday, but the Generals would eventually tie the game as they scored solo runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The game went into the eighth where Pickens put up two in the top half of the frame to regain the lead. Heritage got the tying runs on base with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but failed to score.
Seven different players had hits for the Generals, including a double by Cannon Stafford. Chandler had two RBIs, while Barrett and Eli Totherow each knocked in one run.
Landen Skeen pitched the first three innings and allowed four earned runs. He walked two batters and struck out one, while Garrison May took the loss in relief. May through five solid innings and gave up just two earned runs with two walks and one strikeout.
HERITAGE 6, PICKENS 4
The Generals were trailing 2-0 in the nightcap when they erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. They tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth after Pickens tightened things up with two runs in the top half of the inning.
Armour pitched the first five innings to get the victory. He allowed just three hits and three walks and struck out four batters, while only one of the two runs he allowed were earned.
Glover worked the final two innings to record a save. He allowed two earned runs and struck out two batters.
Armour also helped himself by going 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI. Chandler and Barrett also had RBIs, while Shaver doubled and scored twice.
Heritage (11-7, 4-2) will continue Region 7-AAAA play on Tuesday of this week with a home game against Ridgeland. The three-game series will conclude with a doubleheader in Rossville on Friday.