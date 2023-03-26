The Heritage Generals will need quite a bit of help the rest of the way if they are to win the Region 7-AAAA baseball championship.
After dropping Game 1 of their three-game series with Cedartown in Boynton last Tuesday, the Navy-and-Red made the drive to Polk County for a doubleheader this past Thursday and suffered a sweep at the hands of the Bulldogs.
CEDARTOWN 5, HERITAGE 3
Game 1 of the series was tied 1-1 after two innings, but Cedartown scored four times in the third to get some breathing room.
In the bottom of the seventh, back-to-back Bulldog errors and a single by Jonathan Glover set the table for Eli Totherow. Totherow came through with a two-run single and, following an infield pop-up, a walk would reload the bases. However, Cedartown got the last out on a flyball to right to end the game.
Glover went 2 for 3, while J.C. Armour, Max Owens and Brady Chandler each had one hit. Armour’s hit drove in a run in the second inning.
Zach Barrett began the game on the hill, but was pulled after 2.2 innings. He surrendered four hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Garrison May pitched 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
CEDARTOWN 2, HERITAGE 1
The first game of Thursday’s twinbill saw the Generals score their only run of the day in the top of the first. Gage Shaver singled, moved all the way to third on a outfield error, and scored on a passed ball.
The Bulldogs scratched out a run in the bottom of the first and then scored on an error in the third, which turned out to be final run of the game for either team.
Heritage had the bases loaded in the fourth with two outs, but failed to score. They also left a runner at third base in the fifth.
Shaver, Barrett, Totherow and J.J. Hunt all had singles for Heritage. Chandler pitched six solid innings, allowing one earned run on four hits. He walked four and struck out two.
CEDARTOWN 6, HERITAGE 0
In the nightcap, neither team scored until the bottom of the sixth when the Bulldogs erupted for six runs. Two came on a single by Tony Ware and four on a grand slam by catcher Eli Barrow.
Hunt and Owens had the only hits for the Generals. Landen Skeen pitched four innings and gave up two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts, but was saddled with the loss. Owens and Glover pitched two combined innings out of the bullpen.
Heritage also hosted Signal Mountain in a Saturday afternoon matinee, but lost a 10-9 decision to the Eagles of Chattanooga. Coverage of that game is on our website.