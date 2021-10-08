Calhoun’s Gem Theatre has a long and storied history.
First established in 1927, it was part of a chain of GEM Theatres, much like AMC or Regal today. It was the only central venue in Calhoun for the performing arts and the only movie theater until the late 1970s.
At some point the building was bought or transferred and became Martin Theater. After Martin Triple Theater opened of WC Bryant Parkway in the 80s, Calhoun’s GEM Theatre would stop operating around 1983.
Though the GEM was closed, it didn’t sit empty until its reopening. It had several roles in the 21 year interim before it was purchased by the King family.
The most notable of those roles was the GEM Theatre’s stint as Mulkey’s Men’s Store. The theater itself was left intact behind the store’s setup, virtually untouched.
“The bones of the building were still intact,” said Dr. Kim Watters, President of the GEM Theatre Board of Directors.
The theater itself was unused until 2004, when Pearl King decided that she wanted to reopen it. The King family bought the GEM, and began the journey to reopen.
“They wanted to make sure Pearl’s dream came to life,” said Watters.
It took seven long years to reopen between fundraising and restoration. Time had not been particularly kind, and the theater had water damage to the stage and interior.
Though there was some fundraising involved in reopening, a lot of the money came from the King family. They were determined to ensure its reopening.
“There was a lot of painstaking effort, time, and work that was spent,” Watters said.
The family's hard work paid off, and Calhoun's GEM Theatre reopened on August 27, 2011.
When 2020 was stolen away by the COVID-19 pandemic, the GEM was not exempt from the suffering. Times were tough, as they were for many small businesses across America.
“We almost didn’t survive COVID,” said Watters.
To Watters, that span of time was painful. The theatre can make light of the situation now, but they worried about losing the GEM during that time.
It was some effort to keep the theatre going despite the pandemic, but with case counts lower and the world moving again, the GEM has some breathing room.
“We are truly humbled by the fact that we had some key people that stepped in and helped,” Watters said. “We had some extraordinary luck that came our way that allowed us to financially survive. We had a lot of grace shown to us.”
The theatre is a 501(c)(3), which means that it is a nonprofit organization. To help keep the lights on and the GEM theatre operating, individuals can make a donation, which is tax-deductible.
“We hope that people will realize that a gift today is an opportunity tomorrow,” Watters said.
Now that things are closer to normal, the theater is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its grand reopening, and looks to the future.
The GEM's board of directors, which includes Dr. Kim Watters, Dr. Greg Asbury, Colt Chambers, Faye Bentley, Mark Waters, Jim Rosencrance, and Sarah Ostuw, are seeking to revitalize the theater and allow for growth and improvement to ensure the GEM sticks around long after their jobs are done.
One thing that the Board of Directors wants to revamp is membership. Currently, members take advantage of discounts on tickets, but there’s discussion of changing that to something that allows a more personalized membership experience.
“We want to set up a foundation that funds the GEM for generations to come,” said Watters.
Additionally, the Pearl Awards will be making a return in Spring 2022. The award has previously honored those in the community who have done good work and made a difference, and Watters is thrilled that they will be able to do so again.
The GEM has also become home to the Sugar Valley Theatre Company. The company, which is a professional theatre group from northwest Georgia, will utilize the GEM Theatre as its primary location to perform, bringing shows to the theatre as early as Christmas.
"Sugar Valley Theatre Company is so excited for the future of this partnership," said the group on its Facebook page.
To further diversify their offerings, the GEM also seeks to bring professional theatre to Calhoun regularly by next year. They intend to find artists from across the country so that Calhoun residents don't have to make the trek to Chattanooga or Atlanta for theatre.
Expansion is also in the works for the theatre. The GEM hopes to expand into the Bailey Building, site of Bill Bailey’s old law office, to add some much-needed features.
The additions should include a breakout space, hospitality areas including showers for visiting artists, office space, and more. This will allow more room within the GEM to more easily accommodate large audiences in their concessions area, as well as offer visiting bands to prepare for shows on premises rather than in hotels.
With all of their ongoing and future projects, the GEM aims to create the feeling of being a community space like it was in the 40s.
“Life happened there,” said Watters.
The GEM is diversifying what entertainment they offer and putting in the work to revitalize and, though the time of getting your news from the movie theater is long gone, Watters thinks that it can become a community staple again.
“Everybody can be a friend of the GEM,” Watters said. “We hope that everybody realizes that.”
For more information or to become a member, visit calhoungemtheatre.org.