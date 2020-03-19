The GEM Theatre closed its box office this week as a result of the local coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. A date for reopening has not yet been announced, and the theater is currently working to reschedule its upcoming shows and concerts through the end of April.
Theater Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell said the decision to close the box office was made following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to cancel or reschedule large events in an effort to slow down the spread of the pandemic.
Four performances will be impacted by the decision to reschedule.
The first, "7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience," which was originally set for Saturday, March 21, has been moved to Thursday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. Brazell noted that the May date may potentially be rescheduled again should potential health issues still be a risk. The other three shows — "Charles Esten," "Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience," and "Sister Hazel" — are not yet rescheduled, though Brazell said she is currently in the middle of finding new dates for them.
“This is an unprecedented worldwide event that we are experiencing, and the bands are committed to working with us,” Brazell said. "I know this is a difficult time for everyone, but we want to ensure that our patrons' health is the most important priority. We are working to follow recommendations that our governor, Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control are making."
Ticket reservations and purchases made for the March performance of "7: Bridges" will be good for the May show. All seat assignments will remain the same.
For more information, call the GEM at 706-625-3132.
Harris Arts Center
The Harris Arts Center said it will be closing its doors through the end of March in an effort to slow the outbreak of COVID-19 in Calhoun and Gordon County.
The following statement was released from the Board of Directors of the Calhoun Gordon Arts Council on Thursday:
The Board of Directors of the Calhoun Gordon Arts Council, Inc., doing business as the Harris Arts Center, met on the evening of March 12, to consider the Center’s response to our nation’s current COVID-19 outbreak. After thorough consideration of the issue, and to protect the public health and the health of our valued patrons, volunteers, and staff, the Board decided to suspend all events and public gatherings at the Harris Arts Center up to and including March 31. On March 18, the Executive Committee decided that, in light of the continuing development of the virus outbreak in our nation, the Harris Arts Center will be closed during its regular operating hours with the staff to work remotely at their election.
The suspension of all activities at the Harris Arts Center unfortunately means that both the Calhoun Little Theater’s production of “Always ... Patsy Cline” and the 14th Annual Georgia String Band Festival must be postponed and rescheduled. Further, it is anticipated that the Spring Basket Fundraiser will be held open past its originally intended end date with such extension to be announced. Further still, no rehearsals, committee, division meetings, or other similar gatherings will take place at the Center through the end of March 2020. The Board, Executive Committee, and Chairman of the Harris Arts Center will continue to monitor the situation and revisit these decisions as circumstances dictate.
Wash your hands, cover your coughs, and stay informed. We know we will see everyone soon at The Harris Arts Center. Thank you for your continued support for the arts.