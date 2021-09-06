A $9 million contract has been awarded to build two roundabouts to access Interstate 75 at Cassville White Road in Bartow County.
The Georgia Department of Transportation tapped C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. of Marietta for the project, at a cost of $9,247,040. A notice to proceed has been issued but the start date has not yet been set. The company has until Oct. 31, 2023, to get the work done.
Plans are to build two modern roundabouts at the Exit 296 interchange, for the northbound and southbound ramps. The roundabouts will be single lane, but can be converted to multi-lane in the future when warranted.
At a 2019 open house presenting the project to nearby residents, GDOT representatives said it's aimed at improving the traffic flow along Cassville-White Road.
"Currently during peak hours, left turning traffic onto the I-75 ramps blocks through traffic ... resulting in extensive queues and delays," a handout for the open house states.
The Mohawk, Zep and Astra America facilities are among the major commercial and industrial activities in the area.
There are traffic signals controlling both ramps at this point and the roundabouts will eliminate that stopping time.
While Bartow officials noted during an early planning meeting that there is bike traffic in the area, no bike lanes are planned.