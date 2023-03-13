The GBI and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Rome man on charges of killing his friend 15 years ago.

A GBI media release shows that on Sunday, March 5, Shannon Tapley, 43, was charged with murdering 19-year-old Lance Jay Banister of Acworth.

