A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near the Rocky Face Post Office early Tuesday morning.
In an email, Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Woods said: "A Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the early morning hours of Aug. 10. The case/investigation was turned over to the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) to investigate."
He referred all other questions to the GBI. The GBI did not respond immediately to an email Tuesday morning.
Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates said he received a call to the scene around 12:45 a.m. He said he has not yet identified the victim. Bates said the shooting happened on a road near the post office.