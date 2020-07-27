A Rome man who fled from a traffic stop for a window tint violation Friday evening is accused of attempting to run over a police officer, reports stated.
The GBI is actively investigating the incident, the agency said in a Monday night release. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kerry Lamar Grier Jr., 29, was arrested Friday night at Floyd Medical Center by GBI officers. Grier dropped more than an ounce of marijuana when fleeing from agents. Grier had a backpack which contained a 9mm Glock that was also recovered by police.
The GBI release said Grier attempted to run over Floyd County police Lt. Christopher Hovers. Members of the Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force stopped his vehicle by force.
He is charged with felonies for possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a felony, purchase, sale or distribution of marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance and aggravated assault on a police officer
He also faces misdemeanor charges for a window tint violation, reckless driving, a seat belt violation, fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggressive driving and hit and run or failure to return to the scene of an accident.