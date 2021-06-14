A cashier at a Decatur supermarket is dead following a shooting that apparently stemmed from an argument over a face mask.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to review the incident, which included an off-duty deputy exchanging fire with the gunman. Both were injured.
According to a GBI release:
Victor Lee Tucker, Jr., 30, of Palmetto was checking out at the Big Bear supermarket on Candler Road shortly after 1 p.m. Monday when he got into an argument with a cashier about his face mask.
He left the store without making his purchase, but immediately returned, walked directly to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her. Tucker then began shooting at a DKSO deputy who was attempting to intervene while working off-duty at the store.
The deputy and Tucker exchanged gunfire, and both were wounded during the shootout. Two responding DeKalb County Police Department officers arrested Tucker as he was attempting to crawl out the front door of the supermarket.
The cashier was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Tucker was also taken to Grady and is listed in stable condition. The DKSO deputy is being treated for his wounds at Atlanta Medical Center and is in stable condition.
A second cashier was grazed by a bullet. She was treated for her injury on scene.
The DKPD will be taking arrest warrants for Tucker.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.