A Rome man who fled from a traffic stop for a window tint violation Friday evening is accused of attempting to run over a police officer, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kerry Lamar Grier Jr., 29, was arrested up Friday night at the Floyd Medical Center by GBI officers. Grier dropped more than an ounce of marijuana when fleeing from agents. Grier had a backpack which contained a 9mm Glock that was also recovered by police.
He is charged with felonies for possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a felony, purchase, sale or distribution of marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance, aggravated assault on a police officer
He also faces misdemeanor charges for a window tint violation, reckless driving, a seat belt violation, fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggressive driving and hit and run or failure to return to the scene of an accident