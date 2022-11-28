A 15-year-old male has been charged with felony malice murder in connection with the shooting death of a 35-year-old Cedartown woman.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday, Nov. 21, that Ashjuan Stocks of Rockmart was arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting, which happened in the area of of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Rockmart police responded to the scene and found Cieria Lashae Colvin shot near the Westview Homes public housing development. Colvin was being treated at Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Polk County Coroner Norman Smith said Colvin’s body was sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
Police initially detained three persons of interest for questioning in the shooting. Colvin’s death turned the case into a homicide investigation and Rockmart Police requested the GBI’s assistance at that time.
Stocks is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18, and possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a public housing development.
Arrangements for Colvin are being handled by F.K. Jones Funeral Home in Rome.
A release from the GBI stated the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting should contact the agency’s Calhoun office at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.