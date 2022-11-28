A 15-year-old male has been charged with felony malice murder in connection with the shooting death of a 35-year-old Cedartown woman.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday, Nov. 21, that Ashjuan Stocks of Rockmart was arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting, which happened in the area of of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

