An Acworth man accused of shooting at law enforcement officers in Bartow County was arrested by the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force without incident on Friday.
According to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports:
The GBI was called in to investigate an incident where 39-year-old Justin Ray Green and Bartow deputies exchanged gunfire on May 18.
Bartow deputies were called to a home at 137 Mountain View Road in Acworth on reports that Green was intoxicated and shooting a gun in the area.
Green was living in an outside building on the property and when deputies showed up they saw Green in the backyard.
At that point, according to the reports, Green and the deputies exchanged gunfire and he fled into the woods. Sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter in the area but didn’t find Green.
No one was injured in the May 18 incident or the arrest on Friday.