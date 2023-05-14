Twelve people have been arrested as part of a online undercover investigation, known as Operation Golden Eagle, coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“Of the 12 people arrested, 11 of them were travelers,” said GBI Special Agent in Charge Brian Johnston, commander of the Georgia Child Exploitation And Computer Crimes Unit. “Which means they are knowingly traveling to meet children they believe are underage.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In