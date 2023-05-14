Twelve people have been arrested as part of a online undercover investigation, known as Operation Golden Eagle, coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
“Of the 12 people arrested, 11 of them were travelers,” said GBI Special Agent in Charge Brian Johnston, commander of the Georgia Child Exploitation And Computer Crimes Unit. “Which means they are knowingly traveling to meet children they believe are underage.”
The goal was to identify people who engage in sexually explicit communication with children on the internet, arrange to engage in a sex act with the child and then travel to meet the child for the purpose of having sex.
“The internet is a very useful tool,” Johnston said. “But it has some very dark and dangerous corners.”
The operation targeted those that are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor, Johnston said. Online child predators visit chat rooms and websites on the internet, find children, begin conversations with them, introduce sexual content and arrange a meeting with the children for the purpose of having sex. The predators target both boys and girls.
The suspects pushed the conversations with people they believed to be minors toward sex and, in some cases, the suspects even offered to pay for sex or nude photos. Sometimes they also threatened to expose the kid to friends, teachers or parents unless they agreed to meet up.
According to Johnston, the investigation began in February and involved the collaboration of a dozen law enforcement agencies. More charges and arrests are possible as police sift through forensic data from seized computers and other technology.
The following people were arrested in the bust:
♦ Ameziane Hadjaz, 38, a sales engineer from Acworth is charged with computer pornography and child exploitation.
♦ Jason Rogich, 47, an unemployed man from Adairsville is charged with computer pornography and child exploitation.
♦ Algenone Kenonta Shaw, 33, from Cartersville is charged with computer pornography and child exploitation.
♦ Senaca Terry Darns, 43, a landscaper from Cartersville is charged with computer pornography and child exploitation.
♦ Melvin Walcott, 56, a rideshare driver from Cartersville is charged with computer pornography and child exploitation.
♦ Jonathan Brumit, 42, a forklift driver from Lindale is charged with computer pornography and child exploitation.
♦ Dannis Lucious Jackson, 43, a warehouse worker from Rome is charged with computer pornography and child exploitation.
♦ Justin Leo Tan, 24, an unemployed man from Lawrenceville is charged with computer pornography and child exploitation and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
♦ Jose A. Martinez-Medina, 45, a factory supervisor from Cave Spring is charged with human trafficking.
♦ Tyler Jordon Croft, 25, unemployed from Hull, is charged with human trafficking.
♦ Curtis Breeden, 33, a factory worker from Cartersville is charged with 9 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
♦ William Biggs Jr., 64, an unemployed man from Cartersville is charged with computer pornography and child exploitation.
Several law enforcement agencies, all partners in the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, participated in the operation, including the Polk County Police Department.
“The GBI leads the task force,” Johnston said. “But the great thing is, we’re all partners in this fight to protect children.”