With the break on Georgia's gas tax now in the rearview mirror, motorists are seeing the impact across the region. In fact, that tax is up by two cents a gallon from before Gov. Brian Kemp waived the fee, citing soaring fuel costs.

Monday's lowest gas prices, per county, according to AAA were:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In