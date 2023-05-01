Gas prices drop 9 to 16 cents a gallon since mid April in Northwest Georgia; analyst says more decreases likely by summer

With spring break in the rearview mirror and summer vacations a few weeks away, interest in season gas prices is picking up.
Those checking the price signs are area convenience stores and gas islands are getting a bit of a surprise -- prices have dropped since mid April and the immediate forecast is for more of the same.
A look at gas prices from Monday vs. two weeks ago, courtesy of AAA:
Gordon: $3.25 vs. $3.35
Bartow: $3.18 vs. $3.34
Floyd: $3.22 vs. $3.36 per gallon.
Polk: $3.22 vs. $3.32
Chattooga: $3.20 vs. $3.44
State: $3.30 vs. $3.39
Nation: $3.61 vs. $3.67
The average price of a gallon of gas in Georgia fell by 6 cents last week. That $3.31 average is 9 cents higher than a month ago but 40 cents below what we were paying 12 months earlier. Based on filling up a tank holding 15 gallons, that's a $6 decrease.
But will those hold until beach season arrives? At least one analyst says yes.
Says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: "After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices."
His forecast: "With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices."
“The decline in crude oil prices continues to be the main reason for lower gas prices,” says Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, Georgians will benefit when they fuel up at the pump.”