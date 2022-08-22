Gas prices drop below $3 a gallon.

A fuel pump as Buc-ee's in Calhoun shows regular under $3-per-gallon this week.

 John Druckenmiller

Gas prices nudged below $3 a gallon in Gordon County and around Adairsville in recent days but most stations continue to charge from $3.15 to $3.39 a gallon across Northwest Georgia.

At Buc-ee's in Calhoun on Sunday afternoon, many of the 120 fueling stations were filled and with good reason. Unleaded was selling for $2.96 a gallon even as nearby prices were $3.15 or higher. 

