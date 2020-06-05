Floyd County Commissioners are expected to sign off on the purchase of 137 Avon C50 gas masks, CTCF50 riot agent filters and chemical agent filters for the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and the Floyd County Prison.
This $57,789.27 purchase from Clyde Armory is eligible for an allocation of $58,008 through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant. The application for this is included in the consent agenda.
Commissioners are also expected to sign off on the approval of adding $32,440 to the runway extension project for a final environmental assessment.
This project is expected to expand the runway from 6,000 feet to 7,000 feet. It's currently being overseen by Michael Baker International Inc.
Chair Scotty Hancock will also appoint people to multiple positions on commission boards, including the Floyd County Airport Commission, Floyd County Board of Health and the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Authority.
Commissioners are also expected to approve an intergovernmental contract with the City of Cave Spring for fire protection and rescue services.
Modifications to the Towers Property Driveway for the Shady Lane special purpose, local option sales tax project is also on the agenda. The modifications will be a little over $16,000 and will be reimbursed by the City of Rome's SPLOST project funds.
The agenda also includes the SPLOST purchase of a 100 horsepower tractor with a loader and a batwing mower for the Richard B. Russell Airport for $71,075.32. This was originally budgeted for $80,000 under the 2017 SPLOST.
The Tuesday meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Community Room in suite 206 of the Floyd County Administration building 12 East Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. in the Caucus Room at 5 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.