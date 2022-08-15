The headline is Georgia gas prices dropped another 11 cents a gallon in the past seven days. That average is the lowest we've seen in five months.
But the real news is the cheapest gas as of early Monday was in Gordon County.
AAA reports Gordon's average price is 8 to 21 cents cheaper per gallon. A quick check of consumer-reported prices as of 5:30 a.m. showed even steeper declines: The Love's station off Union Grove was at $3.18 a gallon as was RaceTrac and Kroger.
Monday morning, the average cost of a gallon of gas in area counties:
AAA Media release: Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago.
Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.52 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 11 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than a month ago, and 56 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $52.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying less than a dollar more to fill-up at the pump compared to last year.
“Georgia pump price average is trending 43 cents lower than the national retail price,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Declining global fuel demand and summer travel nearing an end continues to influence lower gas prices. Also, crude oil supply remains tight. It is uncertain whether gas prices will continue to fall in the coming weeks.”
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 11 cents to $3.95 (subject to change overnight).
According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased from 8.54 million barrels a day to 9.12 million barrels a day. However, the rate is 307,000 barrels a day lower than last year. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million barrels to 220.3 million barrels.
