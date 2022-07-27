Gas card campaign raises $10,000 for GNTC students’ transportation expenses

GNTC student Tina Gutierrez, who lives in Rockmart, attends classes on the Gordon County and Floyd County campuses. She is one of 45 students selected to receive gas cards after a recent campaign by the GNTC Foundation.

 Contributed

The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College is revved up to help 45 students with transportation costs next semester.

The GNTC Foundation sponsored an internal giving campaign June 13-17, with a goal to raise $3,000. The gas card campaign included a match from the foundation and generated $10,000 to assist students on all six GNTC campuses, as well as the GNTC Aviation Training Center, with surging gas costs, according to Lauretta Hannon, executive director of the GNTC Foundation.

