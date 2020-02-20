GREENVILLE, N.C. — Marshall and East Carolina will open the 2020 football season a week earlier than scheduled to accommodate a national television broadcast marking the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history.
The schools announced Thursday that the game originally set for Sept. 5 in Greenville now will be played Aug. 29. The network was not announced.
The schools were bonded forever when Marshall’s chartered plane crashed while returning from a game at East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970. The jet crashed into a hillside short of an airport in rain and fog near Huntington, West Virginia. Among the 75 people killed were 36 football players.
It remains the deadliest crash involving a sports team in U.S. history.
Rather than drop football altogether, Marshall persevered. Jack Lengyel was hired as coach for the 1971 season. The tragedy was chronicled in the 2006 movie “We Are Marshall,” starring Matthew McConaughey as Lengyel.
MLB
Catcher Realmuto beaten by Phillies in arbitration casePHOENIX — The Philadelphia Phillies won their arbitration case against All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, putting teams ahead of players 7-4 this year and ensuring clubs will finish with a winning record.
Realmuto will get a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million instead of his $12.4 million request.
Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Jeanne Charles and Richard Bloch made the decision a day after hearing arguments.
Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection. His hearing was the first for the Phillies since Ryan Howard beat Philadelphia in 2008 and was awarded $10 million — then arbitration record — over the team’s $7 million.
A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday. Phillies reliever Héctor Neris is the lone player still scheduled for a hearing.
► Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco felt discomfort in his right leg during a spring training workout this week and is undergoing imaging tests.
Carrasco, who made an inspiring comeback last season after being diagnosed with leukemia, is getting an MRI. The Indians said he would not work out Thursday and the team planned to provide an update on his status Friday.
College
Pittsburgh hoops, football placed on probation by NCAAINDIANAPOLIS — The University of Pittsburgh football and men’s basketball programs were placed on probation for three years by the NCAA for a series of level II violations between 2015 and 2018.
Former men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings was given a three-year show-cause order by the NCAA as part of the punishment announced Thursday. The NCAA found that Stallings — who coached at Pitt from 2016-18 — allowed three noncoaches to perform coaching duties, meaning the school went over its allotment of practices.
The NCAA also found that Stallings developed an alert system to make sure the noncoaches would not be caught on the practice floor. Stallings also ordered personnel to delete practice video to prevent the illegal practices from being discovered by the school administration.
Any school that hires Stallings, who was fired in March 2018 after going 24-41 in two seasons at Pitt, during the three-year order must have him sit out 30% of the team’s games during his first season on the job.
The NCAA also found that football coach Pat Narduzzi was present at the team’s practice facility when “three former quality control staff members performed coaching duties, resulting in the program exceeding the allowable number of permissible coaches.” Narduzzi must sit out two days of practice next August. He also served a one-week ban for off-campus recruiting from Dec. 1, 2019, through Feb. 1, 2020.