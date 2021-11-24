Georgia Association of Conservation Districts recently received a generous grant from Shaw Industry Groups Inc. in the amount of $1,000 to go towards statewide conservation programs and initiatives.
The Shaw Community Grant program works to better their local communities through charitable giving and focuses on a few platforms, one of which is local education relating to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math (or STEAM).
"Shaw Industry Groups has plants in many counties throughout the state of Georgia. I know firsthand that they are very supportive of their associates communities as well as promoting environmental health," GACD Group I Vice President Wes Fogle said. "We are so appreciative of Shaw’s contribution to GACD and their belief that our efforts to educate and implement conservation is beneficial to all communities in the state of Georgia. We look forward to building this relationship throughout the years to come."
The mission of GACD is to advocate for the conservation of Georgia’s natural resources by providing organization, leadership and a unified strategic direction to the Conservation Districts of the state. For more information on GACD or to become a Friend of Conservation, please visit us online at gacd.us/friendofconservation or on Facebook @GACDConserve.