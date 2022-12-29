The Georgia Supreme Court is expected to make a determination in the fate of suspended appellate court judge Christian Coomer in January after a seven-day hearing wrapped up earlier this month.

Coomer, a Republican, represented Floyd and Bartow counties in the Georgia House of Representatives for eight years, until he was appointed to Georgia Court of Appeals in 2018.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In