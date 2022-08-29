The Georgia Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by Republican Jeff Lewis, who was contesting his removal from the state Senate District 52 primary ballot.

Lewis lost the May 24 primary to Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, who took 62.3% of the vote in the three-way race. The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the results settled the issue.

