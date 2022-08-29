The Georgia Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by Republican Jeff Lewis, who was contesting his removal from the state Senate District 52 primary ballot.
Lewis lost the May 24 primary to Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, who took 62.3% of the vote in the three-way race. The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the results settled the issue.
District 52 includes a portion of western Gordon County.
“Only after the election was held — with Lewis on the ballot and disqualification notices ordered to be removed from polling places — did the superior court issue its ruling that Lewis was not qualified to be a candidate... (B)ecause reversing the superior court’s ruling would ‘be of no benefit’ to Lewis, his appeal is moot,” the order reads.
Lewis could still petition for reconsideration, although the decision by the high court was unanimous. On Monday he said he and his team are still considering legal options.
At issue was his decade-long failure to file campaign finance reports from his time in the Georgia House of Representatives, even though he had more than $75,000 in that account. A new state law bars candidates from qualifying if they have outstanding state fees, fines, taxes or campaign finance reports.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger upheld in early May the opinion of an administrative law judge that Lewis was not eligible to run for office. But a Fulton County Superior Court judge issued a temporary stay several days later that kept his name on the ballot and his votes counted. After Lewis lost, the judge affirmed Raffensperger’s decision.
Lewis, who has since brought his filings up to date, was contending the new law violates the state constitution. The court did not rule on the merits of the law.
Contacted Monday, Hufstetler said his team’s position with the secretary of state had been to let Lewis remain a candidate.
“I was the one who said I wanted him back on the ballot... for extra insurance,” Hufstetler said. “We had polling that said I was in good shape.”
Lewis still has a hearing pending at the State Ethics Commission to address his failure to file timely reports. The board has met just three times this year and did not have a new meeting date or agenda posted on its website as of Monday.
Hufstetler has no opposition in the Nov. 8 general election.