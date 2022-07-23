About $14 million worth of projects in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District could get federal funding in the coming year through budgetary earmarks by the state’s two senators.
Clean-up of the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property in Rome, a new field of study at Berry College and expanded hospital services in Chattooga County make up the bulk of the Community Project Funding requests.
Earmarks were brought back last year after a decade-long ban on the practice following ethics scandals and calls to lower spending.
The requests for the upcoming fiscal year are just that — requests — with a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff telling the Marietta Daily Journal it could be months before the final lists are set. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock secured tens of millions for 39 projects across the state during the previous, 2022, fiscal year.
♦ For FY23, both senators have asked for $5.16 million to demolish the former NWGRH complex off Division Street in Rome and prepare the 130-acre site for re-use.
The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority bought the land from the state and is conducting an environmental assessment. The agency also is working on a plan to make the site available to new manufacturers and expanding local industries.
♦ Berry College’s plans to establish a mechatronics pathway also could get a boost. It’s a product-oriented branch of engineering that covers both electrical and mechanical systems along with the study of robotics, electronics and computers.
Ossoff’s request is for $2,445,000 to set up a lab to support the certification program.
Warnock also asked for funding for a Berry project — $964,000 for a high fidelity simulation lab used in nursing education.
♦ Atrium Health Floyd’s move to provide expanded services in Chattooga County also is on the senators’ radar.
Warnock is asking for $4 million for equipment and supplies at the freestanding emergency department the hospital is building next to Walmart on U.S. 27. Ossoff has requested an earmark of $1.1 million to buy a mobile mammography unit for the facility.
♦ Ossoff’s list also includes $744,000 for AdventHealth Gordon to buy vehicles to transport people who need help getting to their health care appointments.
♦ Warnock also asked for $75,000 for Whitfield County to buy instrumentation to detect trace elements of narcotics, to help reduce the prevalence of drugs and drug overdoses in the county.
The community project appropriations requests were open to all members of the House and Senate — and many counties are in line for more targeted funding.
The federal lawmakers who represent Cobb County, for example, have submitted nearly $73 million in funding asks.
Some $31.7 million would be for projects in and around Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. However, among Cobb’s three representatives — Reps. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, and David Scott, D-Atlanta — and the senators, local roadway improvements totaled about $20 million.
Northwest Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not submit any community project funding requests for the 14th District. The Rome Republican’s office cited a 2021 release from the House Freedom Caucus opposing earmarks as “the currency of corruption.”
Greene was one of 35 representatives and senators who signed a March 10, 2021, letter to the appropriations committee chairs calling it “a grave mistake” to resume the practice.
“Nothing epitomizes what is wrong with Washington more than pork-barrel spending in the form of congressional earmarks... Earmarks also help enable Washington’s spending addiction. They have been used as a quasi-legalized form of bribery to entice members of Congress to approve large spending packages that increase our deficit and explode the national debt,” the letter reads in part.
Marietta Daily Journal staff writer Chart Riggall contributed to this report.