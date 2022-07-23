About $14 million worth of projects in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District could get federal funding in the coming year through budgetary earmarks by the state’s two senators.

Clean-up of the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property in Rome, a new field of study at Berry College and expanded hospital services in Chattooga County make up the bulk of the Community Project Funding requests.

Marietta Daily Journal staff writer Chart Riggall contributed to this report.

