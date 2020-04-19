Northwest Georgia backers showed up for Dr. John Cowan -- one of nine Republicans vying to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, who is not running for reelection.
The 14th Congressional District covers
Cowan, a Rome neurosurgeon, reported raising over $520,000 through March, in his three-month-old campaign.
His April filing showed he had nearly $453,000 in the bank to carry him through to the June 9 primary.
That puts him just behind Alpharetta business owner Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had a little over $490,000 in her war chest.
Greene launched her campaign a year ago in the 6th Congressional District and brought about $650,000 to the 14th District race she switched to in January. She raised almost $155,000 during the last quarter.
Ben Bullock, who moved his year-old campaign from the 7th Congressional District, reported $74,565 in his war chest. He brought close to $79,000 into the 14th District race and reported raising just under $55,000 over the past three months.
The other candidates who, along with Cowan, just started raising money this year are:
* Matt Laughridge, who reported almost $390,000 cash on hand after putting in $250,000 of his own money;
* Bill Hembree, who jump started his campaign with a $240,000 loan and had about $160,000 left to work with;
* Clayton Fuller, who had $145,284 in the bank and an outstanding loan from himself of $106,500;
* John Barge, who had almost $140,000 as of March 31 after a $150,000 loan to his campaign;
* Kevin Cooke, who took in just under $100,000 for the quarter, with close to $90,000 coming from individual donors as opposed to political action committees. He reported $47,773 in the bank at the end of the quarter;
* Andy Gunther, who reported $1,224 in the bank after loaning his campaign $3,976.
With so many candidates competing for more than 50% of the vote, a runoff is likely. It's set for Aug. 11. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November.
Who's funding whom
Cowan made no loans to his campaign and his donor list reads like a who's who from across the region -- including Rome, Calhoun, Dalton, Rocky Face, Resaca, Cedartown and Jasper.
Just under $500,000 of his funding came from individuals as opposed to PACs. The medical community is heavily represented, but big contributions also came from a range of attorneys, farmers, bankers, business owners and industry executives.
Backers ran the gamut from Dalton Mayor David Pennington, a staunch Tea Partier, to Wes Walraven of Lyons Bridge Farm, a major funder of the Fairview School African American heritage restoration project.
Among the other high-profile names are John Quinlivan, CEO of Redmond Regional Medical Center; the Ledbetter family of developers in Rome; Dee Yancey III of State Mutual Insurance; state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler; Rhonda and Ronnie Wallace, a Floyd County Commissioner and former mayor of Rome respectively; defense attorney Chris Twyman; builder Wayne Robinson; Fred Taylor of OTR Wheel Engineering and Georgia Power regional director Cassandra Wheeler.
Greene pulled in contributions from backers in places including Chatsworth, Tunnel Hill, LaFayette, Dallas and Hiram but the bulk of her money came from out of the district and out of the state.
Among the donors in the district who gave $200 or more were were Nicholas Hann of JWH Transport in Lindale; Roger Manis, Patricia Stein and Gary Scott Porterfield of Rome; Mandi Davis, CEO of Precision Products; Nolen Eastham, owner of Hill & Associates in Hiram; and James Green, a Cohutta consultant.
The candidates' itemized reports can be viewed on the Federal Election Commission website at fec.gov.