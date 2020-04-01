An online petition is calling for Walker County's largest manufacturer to shut down while the coronavirus pandemic is raging.
Roper Corp., a subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company, manufactures ranges, wall ovens and cooktops under the GE Appliances, Profile, Monogram, and Café brands at its plant in LaFayette.
Laura DeLay started petition on change.org, which stated "Human lives matter more than ranges!!!"
The plant is taking employees' temperatures before they clock in, but some employees are concerned about their potential exposure to the contagion during that period, Chattanooga's WDEF has reported.
During Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield's online meeting March 26, he said representatives from the largest employers in the county shared with him their proactive steps to combat the virus so that the contagion does not shut down their entire operations. He praised Roper's efforts, including cleaning and sanitizing the plant.
Many citizens disagree.
By 8 a.m. on April 3, the petition had garnered more than 1,700 signatures.
One employee, who asked to remain anonymous, contacted this newspaper April 1 to report that all lines are working at Roper, and third shift employees have come in on first shift to fill in for absent employees and to wipe down.
According to the petition, 2,000 employees work at the plant, and most work less than six feet apart. Despite adding "plastic Saran Wrap between some jobs," working conditions are still unsafe.
The petition, as well as those who have commented on it, assert that Roper's essential personal protective equipment would be better used by donating it to local hospitals and nursing homes, rather than handing it out 2,000 masks daily to employees who are performing non-essential jobs during a national emergency. State health officials April 1 confirmed two cases of the virus in Walker County.
Writing in the petition's comments, Brandon Wilson likened the plant's safety measure to a joke, saying "the masks being prepared for the workers are being handled by people not wearing masks or gloves. Roper needs to make the right decision because it's not a matter of if the virus will come to Roper but when."
An employee, who feared retaliation, said a medical condition puts this person in a high risk group for the virus, therefore, asking not to be moved to work on another line; the employee was advised to move to the other line, receive a write-up or be terminated. The employee indicated this policy is about-face to instructions workers had received in the last few weeks that they could call in if they felt unsafe at the plant because of the virus, and the absence would not count against their attendance or negatively impact their employment.
Other petition commenters urged the government to step in and close the plant.
"Every non-essential business left open is putting our healthcare workers, whom are essential, at an increased risk," Melissa Payton wrote. "Are ranges essential? If other business are forced to close because of close proximity of persons, why is Roper different? Why are many large plants different? If we can't even attend church, why are these large manufacturing plants left open to become breeding grounds? Unless these places are modifying to manufacture an essential product, shouldn't they too fall under the same mandates?"
As local governments and hospitals consider potential locations where they could set up triage locations or store equipment if needed, Lisa Walker wrote that Roper could use the plant to store medical equipment the government is asking to be stored.
The closures of daycares and schools have left many employees without child care, and many employees are either at higher risk of contracting the virus themselves or fear they carry the virus home to someone else who at risk, the petition explains.
Employees who are out sick or stay home to care for their children shoulder that financial burden alone as Roper's human relations department is not helping, according the petition. "They are faced with working and risking getting sick or not working with no pay unless Roper will shut down" and allow employees to draw unemployment.
"This affects more than just Roper employees," Brandi Stowe wrote on the petition comments. "It is our duty as citizens to try and adhere to the guidelines put forth by our leadership in national and local government. These things put in place by Roper and the way people still fail to heed guidelines waiting to get inside the plant are not going to help slow the spread. Not running the plant is more effective to the situation."
One Roper employee dismissed the petition as attempt to be paid for not working. He said he and the vast majority of employees are upset that the petition organizer's efforts affect their income because a lot of them live paycheck-to-paycheck and do not know how they would pay bills and buy food until they could begin drawing unemployment.
The newspaper attempted to contact Roper for comment by phone and email. No response was received to the emails, and the newspaper was unable to reach anyone on April 2 at the plant's main phone number. This story will be updated with any response received.