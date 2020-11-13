Front Row Boutique opened just over a year ago at 201 South Wall St. in Downtown Calhoun. Co-owners Brooklyn and Melissa Towe said they pride themselves on offering tip-top customer service at every opportunity. They also strive to offer trendy, young and contemporary clothing and accessories appropriate for all seasons throughout the year.
Born and raised in Calhoun, the Towes said they are familiar with the styles people in the community like to wear and take care to select pieces they know others will love. Over the last year they have developed a loyal, regular customer base and listen to feedback from them when thinking about what to bring into the store.
“Our business has definitely grown over the past year, and our hope is for it to continue to grow each year,” said Brooklyn. “We have learned the styles of our customers, and have worked to keep the boutique full of goodies for our favorite people.”
Those goodies include everything from sweaters and dresses to flowy tops and high-end denim jeans. In addition to making sure the items they sell are in line with their customers’ wants and desires, the Towes also strive to keep sizes in the store that will work for every person and every body type. Sizes range from XS to Plus.
“We would like to thank everyone that has supported us in our first year of business, and we hope that you guys are just as excited as we are about being downtown,” said Brooklyn. “Calhoun has been both of our hometowns for our entire lives. We have loved watching Calhoun grow throughout all these years, and we hope to continue to help grow it with our small business.”
Looking to the future, the Towes hope to continue to grow their business and to help support other small businesses in town.
“I am excited to see where we all are a year from now,” she said.
Front Row Boutique is located at 201 South Wall St. The shop will host Christmas Open House all day on both Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. All items in the entire store will be BOGO 30% off, with an added 10% off accessories. The first five people in the door on Sunday will receive a free goodie bag.
Regular store hours are Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The boutique is closed on Sunday and Monday.