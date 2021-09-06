“From Stage to Canvas,” an exhibit of music-related material from local collections, is now being shown in the South Gallery at the Harris Arts Center.
Free and open to the public, the arts center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The works include paintings, photographs, posters, autographs, and 3-D objects, many of them for sale and collected by Lee Linn of The Ridge Books. They range from framed photographs and autographs from such music legends as Patsy Cline and Louis Armstrong to an Apollo Theatre performance and a Country Music Holiday movie announcement.
Hank Williams appears more than once in a photograph and a folk art painting. Four charming paintings by John Lane depict “Sax Solo,” “Gospel Quartet,” “Lady on a Piano,” and “Dotted Dancers.”
This show will be on display until October 23, 2021. Harris Arts Center is located at 212 S. Wall St.
In consideration of the current coronavirus outbreak in our community, all individuals are asked to please wear a mask while visiting the Harris Arts Center, regardless of a guest’s vaccination status.
For more information, contact the center at 706-629-2599.