In mid-March, the LFO Warriors were sitting at 1-12 overall and getting set to host North Murray in the first Region 6-AAA game of the 2021 season, looking for anything to get their fortunes turned around.
They would win that game, 8-5, and then beat the Mountaineers two nights later, again by an identical 8-5 count and they’ve barerly looked back since.
Now, going into the final three games of the regular season this week, LFO stands at 12-14 overall and not only have clinched a berth in the state playoffs for the first time since 2012, they are also firmly in the chase for a top two seed, which would give them at least a first-round series at home.
LFO 4, LaFayette 3
In the first of an important two-game series with the Ramblers, the Warriors escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs situation in the top of the seventh to score a home win last Tuesday.
A two-run by Malachi Powell and a Nyko Simpson RBI-single helped LFO to a 4-1 lead in the fourth. However, LaFayette got one of the runs back on Dylan Deering’s RBI-single in the top of the fifth and the Ramblers’ third run came home on a sixth-inning error.
Two walks, sandwiched around a double by Deering, loaded the bases with no one out, but pitcher Matthew Shields would catch a pop-up and get a strikeout before handing the ball to Tanner Mantooth. Mantooth got the final out on a flyball to centerfield to strand all three runners and seal the victory.
Powell and Eli Walker each had two hits, while one of Walker’s hits was a double. Josh McAfee, Will Carroll and Devan Hinton also had singles for the Warriors. Shields got the win with 6.2 innings of work. He gave up one earned run on seven hits and three walks, while finishing with nine strikeouts. Mantooth recorded the save.
Deering had three hits in four at-bats. Ross Martin doubled, while Skyler Cepeda, Nick Adams and Austin Tucker all had singles for the Ramblers. Davis Richardson pitched the first five innings. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts in the loss. Blake Mann pitched one inning of relief and walked one batter.
LFO 10, LaFayette 3
Playing in south Walker County on Thursday, the Warriors locked down a playoff spot by sweeping the two-game series. Hinton had a two-run double as part of a four-run third inning and five more scored in the fifth, including an RBI-double by Powell.
Hinton finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a game-high four RBIs. Powell went 2 for 3, scored twice and knocked in two runs. Simpson had two hits, an RBI and scored twice, and Mantooth had the other RBI for the Warriors.
On the mound, Carroll pitched five innings of three-hit ball. He walked six batters and struck out four, but none of the runs he allowed were earned. Mantooth pitched two innings of relief. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Adams was the offensive star for the Ramblers. He went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. His first two-bagger drove in a run in the second inning, while his second plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Richardson went 2 for 3 and scored a run and Zain Smith singled and scored LaFayette’s first run of the night.
Cepeda begin the game on the mound, but was replaced after 2.2 innings of work. He allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Mann, Nick Radtke and Hunter Deal all pitched in relief.
LFO 7, Coahulla Creek 1
The Warriors ended the week with a road win in Varnell. McAfee had three of LFO’s 11 hits and swiped three bases.
Carroll had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run, while Hinton also had two hits. He stole two bases and drove in a run. Powell doubled and scored once in the victory, while additional RBIs were collected by Walker, Simpson and Gage Kelley.
Tres Brown threw seven solid innings for the Warriors, scattering six hits and a walk. The run he allowed was earned.
LFO (11-2 in region play) were slated to host the Colts on Tuesday before turning their attention to what could be an enormous two-game series against county rival and region frontrunner Ringgold on Thursday and Friday to end the regular season.
Adairsville 10, LaFayette 7
The Ramblers suffered a very tough home loss on Friday, collecting just four hits, all singles, off the bats of Smith, Adams, Mann and Tucker and Blake Mann. Tucker and Mann, along with Deering and Richardson, had one RBI for LaFayette.
Deal, Radtke and Mann all pitched for the Ramblers with Deal being saddled with loss. The trio gave up seven earned runs on 11 hits with a combined six walks and seven strikeouts.
At 11-12 overall, LaFayette entered the final week with games against Adairsville and Murray County (doubleheader) in fifth place in the 6-AAA standings at 5-8, but four games in back of the final state playoff berth with only three games left on the slate.