Representatives from several law enforcement agencies around the region attended the funeral of Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Barry Henderson on Saturday, honoring the man who helped so many during his time as a public servant.
Henderson died Tuesday, March 9, following a two-month battle with COVID-19 after complications had prevented him from being able to receive further care. He was 50.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy and Chaplain Jonathan Blackmon traveled with Henderson’s wife, Chrisy Henderson, to Northside Hospital on March 8 and were with him in his final moments.
“She got to be by his side and tell him how much she loved him and talked to him,” Blackmon said. “It was a touching moment, and we just ask that everyone continue to pray for the family during this difficult time.”
Barry Henderson was admitted to Northside on Jan. 7. He was placed on a ventilator two days later as his condition worsened. He spent the rest of his stay on a ventilator while doctors tried to get him well enough to be transferred to another facility for advanced care.
Blackmon said Henderson was in line to be transported to the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla., recently but he experienced renal failure in his kidneys two days before he was scheduled to go. He was on dialysis when the condition of his heart got worse.
Henderson, who lived in Rome, had a combined 18 years of service with both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Police Department. He was a classified gang expert for the state court system and oversaw the sheriff’s office’s work detail, C.H.A.M.P.S. program and Polk Safe Kids program.
His reputation as a person who volunteered whenever it was possible and who loved life was highlighted during Saturday’s service at First Baptist Church in Cedartown with Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain David Thornton and Blackmon speaking.
“Barry and Chrissy were always first to volunteer for any disaster relief trips that we took,” Blackmon said, adding they had traveled to Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, last September after Hurricane Laura, and to Glades County, Florida, the year before.
State Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, honored Henderson as he spoke on the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives on the morning of Henderson’s passing.
“In the early hours of the morning, the Polk County community lost one of our finest with the passing of Sgt. Barry Henderson of the Polk County Sheriff's Department,” Kelley said. “Sgt. Henderson served our community for a number of years and always went out of his way to give back to our community, and he took a lot of pride in his job.”
Kelley asked his colleagues to remember Henderson’s family and his co-workers at the sheriff’s office during this time and asked for a moment of silence to be observed.
Following Saturday’s services at First Baptist Church, the procession traveled up Main Street in Cedartown and onto Ga. 1 North toward Rome Memorial Park South, where Henderson was laid to rest. Many people lined the sides of the road, especially in Cedartown, to pay respects to Henderson and his family.
The Cedartown Fire Department positioned a ladder truck next to the route with a large American flag hanging from it. Several law enforcement vehicles from the participating agencies joined the procession, which also included Polk County Fire Department personnel and trucks.
Earlier in the week, Blackmon spoke about Henderson’s wife and how she tells everyone she comes in contact with the importance of wearing a face mask. Chrisy Henderson became sick with COVID-19 around the same time as her husband but was able to recover.
“It’s one of those things you never think is going to happen, but it does,” Blackmon said.
A number of fundraisers and events which had been planned in recent weeks to help Barry Henderson’s family and in honor of him are still scheduled to go on as planned, according to Blackmon.
Mosaic Place in Cedartown is selling barbecue plates on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $8 each. Each plate comes with a barbecue sandwich, chips, beans and dessert, and all proceeds will be given to Henderson's family.
Mosaic Place is located at 321 West Ave., Suite 1. For more information contact Lydia Goodson at 678-901-1445.
A blood drive in honor of Henderson will be held March 23 at the Polk County Police Department, 73 Clines Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/131634.
A golf tournament to benefit Henderson's family will be held April 9 at 10 a.m. at Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cedartown. Team signups are already closed after reaching the maximum number, but sponsorships are still available. For more information contact Kyle Pinkard at 770-546-6699.