A free workshop is aimed at helping new and prospective farmers and ranchers get the most out of working with government agencies.
"Roadmap to Success" is being sponsored by USDA Risk Management Agency. The virtual workshop will offer a comprehensive introduction to federal, state, and local programs, resources, and staff that support the success of new, beginning, and limited-resource farmers and ranchers.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 23, over Zoom.
"I have heard firsthand from scores of Georgians who are interested in getting into the field of agriculture, and I am excited that this Farming 101 workshop will be step one for those who are interested. I encourage everyone to come with a pen and paper and with thorough questions,” said Arthur Tripp, Georgia state executive director.
USDA considers anyone who has operated a farm or ranch for less than 10 years to be a beginning farmer or rancher.
Attendees will get information from multiple federal agencies on how to:
* access land and operating loans;
* enroll in conservation programs that offer financial assistance;
* insure their crops and guarantee revenue
* obtain grants for processing and marketing.
In addition, attendees will learn about local resources from University of Georgia and Fort Valley State University Cooperative Extension.
They will also hear about USDA NIFA Beginning Farmer and Rancher development projects being led by community-based organizations in Georgia.