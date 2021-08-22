The Georgia Department of Public Health has contracted with MAKO Medical to provide free COVID-19 testing at convenient locations around the state.
In Northwest Georgia, MAKO Medical will provide free drive-up COVID-19 testing in Bartow County on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Thursday, Aug. 26, and in Catoosa County on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25.
There are no eligibility requirements for free testing at either site other than having a Georgia address and registering online at mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.
For those without internet access, assistance with registration by telephone is available at 919-351-6256.
MAKO Medical will provide test results within two to three days by either signing up for their portal at www.mako.luminatehealth.com or by opting for notification via text message during the registration process.
The Bartow County test site is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the LakePointe Sports Complex, 261 Stars Way, Emerson, while the Catoosa County site runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold.
The PCR testing is done by nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.
NWGA DPH offering third dose
According to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an additional (third) dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be considered for people with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments.
The dose is available at Department of Public Health offices in Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker counties to those who qualify.
People should get the same vaccine -- Moderna or Pfizer -- as they received for their first two doses of the series. Citing lack of data, the FDA and CDC have not issued guidance for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Health departments in the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District will provide the additional (third) dose of COVID-19 vaccine, on request, if the patient can self-attest to one of the qualifying immunocompromising medical conditions:
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of a solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory