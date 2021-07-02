Jesse Franklin V’s ninth-inning home run was enough to send the Rome Braves past the Wilmington Blue Rocks 5-4 Friday in Delaware. The Braves extend their win streak to four games.
Michael Harris II got the scoring started in the top of the third inning with an RBI double, scoring Riley Delgado. Harris would come around the score moments later on a double off of Franklin’s bat to make it 2-0 Rome early.
Cody Milligan extended Rome’s edge with a triple in the top of the sixth inning, scoring Shean Michel. Milligan himself would safely touch home plate moments later as Delgado recorded an RBI single to push the Braves’ edge to 4-1.
Wilmington would strike back for three in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game 4-4, but Franklin’s late-game homer would be enough to give Rome its 27th win of 2021.
Due to a weather postponement Thursday, Rome and Wilmington will play a doubleheader Saturday, with first pitch of game one set for 5:30 p.m. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday.