The Model Blue Devils (1-1) overcame a 13-point second-half deficit on the road Friday night to earn a hard-fought 21-20 win over the LaFayette Ramblers.
Model jumped out front early, converting a 36-yard opening drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Sam Silver. The PAT by Jonathan Ogle made it 7-0. The drive was set up by Luke Holtzendorf’s 44-yard return on the opening kickoff.
LaFayette came back late in the first period with Jamario Clements taking a handoff and sprinting 82 yards for a touchdown. The PAT, however, was wide left and left the score at 7-6.
The Ramblers (0-1) went ahead 13-7 when Jacob Moses picked up a fumble and barreled in from 20 yards out. The PAT by Kevin Kremb gave LaFayette the lead and Brent Minor would preserve the halftime advantage with a late interception.
Late in the third quarter, Rambler quarterback Jaylon Ramsey ran the ball in from nine yards out, and the point after by Kremb put the Ramblers up 20-7 with 2:18 left in the period.
However, Model made the fourth quarter their own. Joseph Wallace ran in a 6-yard touchdown as the PAT closed the gap to 20-14. Then, as the Devils’ defense forced a LaFayette punt, Richmond Sims took it back 48 yards down the left sideline to tie the game and Ogle’s PAT put Model up 21-20 with 8:40 to go.
A fourth-and-long pass fell incomplete on the Ramblers’ final possession and the Model offense ran out the clock to earn their first win of 2020.
Clements finished with a team-best 154 yards on 18 carries and quarterback Jaylon Ramsey rushed 13 times for 103 yards. Minor had a huge game on defense, picking up 13 solo tackles, four assists and a forced fumble to go with his interception.
LaFayette will travel to county rival Gordon Lee this Friday. The Trojans are 2-0 following wins over Dade County (50-28) and LFO (29-15) to start the season.