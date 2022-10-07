Four people are charged with possession of meth after the execution of a search warrant at a home on Blacks Bluff Road Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cecil Lynn Peek Jr., 44, faces multiple felony drug charges, including trafficking of meth and possession with intent to distribute meth. Jarret Blake Sisson, 31, is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Catherine Ruth Jenkins, 50, is charged with possession of meth and Sascha Nicole Lorraina Kirkpatrick, 27, is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Peek and Kirkpatrick are being held without bail, Sisson and Jenkins are being held on $7,900 bail as of Friday morning.
South Rome man charged with aggravated assault
A South Rome man is charged with aggravated assault for "intentionally backing his red 1998 Buick Century into the victim, striking the right knee and causing him to limp," reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devonier Marques Bowers, 31, is charged with aggravated assault for the incident which occurred on Shorter Avenue on Sept. 27. He is being held on $11,200 bail as of Friday morning.
Reports: man charged with burglary
A Rome man was charged with second degree burglary for entering a store on Maple Avenue without permission and stealing items of unknown value Thursday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Wendell Hicks Jr., 51, is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A small amount of the drug was found in his sock during arrest. He is being held on $7,900 bail as of Friday morning.
Lindale woman charged with possession of meth
A Lindale woman is charged with possession of meth following the execution of a search warrant at a home on Park Avenue in Lindale. Thursday night by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandy Michelle Caldwell, 47, is charged with possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She is being held without bail.
Police: hole cut into wall of AT&T store
Rome police responded to a burglar alarm early Friday morning at the AT&T store at 405 Turner McCall Blvd. to find someone had cut a hole in an interior wall, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
When police arrived, they found that a door had been pried open, bending a deadbolt. They also found that a hole had been cut into an interior wall, large enough for a person to crawl through. The report did not list what, if any, items were stolen.
RTD bus driver assaulted
A Rome Transit Department bus driver reported being assaulted by a passenger exiting the bus Thursday. Rome police were called to a bus stop on Riverbend Drive, where the driver was attacked.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The victim "asked the passenger where he was going, the passenger then became irate and struck the victim in the face, causing him to see stars." The victim then tried to stand up, but stumbled and fell back into the drivers seat. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black jacket. The driver reports that video of the incident will be submitted to police.