The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently passed a resolution in support of the historic “Six Triple Eight,” an all-female African-American unit that trained at the city’s army base before going overseas during WWII.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, council member Paula Stinnett read the resolution aloud and gave some details about the all-female unit chronicling its contributions during the war.
“During WWII, 6,520 African-American women served in the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps,” Stinnett said. “These enlisted women served the United States with honor and dedication while facing discrimination and segregation based upon their race.
In 1944, an all-female African-American unit the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was formed – the battalion was nicknamed the ‘”Six Triple Eight”.
“In May 1945, ‘the Six Triple Eight’ deployed to Birmingham, England in order to process millions of pieces of mail intended for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, government personnel, and American Red Cross Workers serving in Europe,” Stinnett said.
The battalion then went to France to sort a backlog mail, and ultimately wound up sorting over 17 million packages and pieces of mail through their efforts during WWII.
At the completion of their mission, the “Six Triple Eight” returned to the United State, and the battalion was later discontinued March 9, 1946 in New Jersey.”
“The Six Triple Eight was the only all-female African-American unit to serve overseas during WWII,” Stinnett said. “Several members of the Six Triple Eight are alive today. They deserve our nation’s gratitude and recognition for their exceptional military service.”
Passing the resolution is the city’s was of supporting the effort to award members of the unit a Congressional Gold Medal for their outstanding contributions during the war.
The board unanimously approved the resolution, which is fitting for a group of pioneering women who trained in Fort Oglethorpe before heading overseas.
“Members of the ‘Six Triple Eight’ Central Postal Directory Battalion received their overseas training at the army post at Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. in February 1945,” Stinnett said.